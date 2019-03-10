|
|
Dana Mihailoff
Cincinnati - Dana Mihailoff, 85, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully, on March 8, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to Stocje and Lenka (Lozanovska) Kotevski on April 29, 1933, in Rotino, Macedonia. She married Kosta Mihailoff and he preceded her in death in 1989. Dana is survived by her children; Dragon (Cindy) Mihailoff, Sophia Mihailoff and Mary (Bob) Hood, grandchildren; Vlade Mihailoff, Jennifer (Jerry) Roberts, Jessica (Matthew) Schaefer, Matthew (Hanna Mattlin) Hood, Ryan Hood and Andrew Mihailoff, great grandchildren; Landen, Nathan, Taylor Schaefer, siblings; Cane Kotevski, Luba Nikolovski and Kole Kotevski, in Australia and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Vlade Mihailoff, brother, Tode Kotevski and her sister, Zora Kotevski. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9AM until services begin at 10AM, at St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church (8465 Wuest Rd, 45247). Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be directed to St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019