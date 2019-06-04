Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Elder High School (Wrestling Gym/Old Pit)
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
Resources
Cincinnati - beloved husband of 25 years to Leslye Federmann (nee Phillips), loving father of Kyle (Danielle Beckenhaupt), Austin and Lindsey Federmann, beloved son of Ervin and Shirley Federmann and son-in-law of Richard and Barbara Phillips, dear brother of David (Peggy) and Gary (Sherri) Federmann, Lori (Doug) Keller and Lisa (Scott) Schaerer, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. Dan was an Elder and University of Tennessee graduate where he played basketball. Visitation will be Friday, June 7th at Elder High School (Wrestling Gym/Old Pit) from 5PM until 9PM. Funeral Mass will be Saturday 10AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church. Memorials may be made to , Karen Carns Foundation, Elder High School, or St. Teresa of Avila Church. Please see more information at www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 4, 2019
