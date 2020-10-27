Daniel Andrew Cottingham
Greenhills, OH - beloved husband of Janet A. Cottingham (nee Coors) suddenly passed away on October 23, 2020 at age 58. He is survived by his children William and Sara, best fur-friend Henry, along with his father Bruce, his brother Steve (Meg), his niece Emily (Ryan), his brother-in-law Jack Coors and sister-in-law Ann Coors. His mother, Patricia, preceded him in death. He will forever be loved and missed. Dan loved to ski, hang out by the pool, and of course he loved to ride his motorcycle. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224, on Friday October 30 From 5 PM until short memorial service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA, 1190 Conrey Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. Masks and social distancing required. Please feel free to wear tie-dye in honor of Dan's love for the Grateful Dead, he would be honored. "Once a Pioneer, Always a Pioneer". Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
