Daniel Buck
Cincinnati - Daniel Melvin Buck - Cherished son of the late Melvin and Anne Buck; loving husband of Vickie Conrad Buck for 35 years; devoted father of Stephanie (Jesse) Brody and William (Abigail) Simpson; beloved grandfather of Jenna, Leah and Reese Brody and Finn and Sawyer Simpson; dear brother of Suzanne Kohls and Nancy (Pedro) Ramirez; dear brother-in-law of Nancy Ball, Leigh (John) Dovel, Lynn (Tom) Wallenhorst and Jaque (Matt) Heisey; and cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Passed away July 29, 2019 at the age of 80. Daniel was a graduate of Xavier High School and Xavier University. He retired from Procter and Gamble after 30 years of service. Daniel was an airplane and train enthusiast and loved building and flying model planes. He was a family man who loved being a grandfather; he will be missed by everyone who knew him. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 12191 Mill Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45240. Visitation will be held from 9:30am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Air Force Museum Foundation, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences may be sent to paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019