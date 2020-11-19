Daniel Cella
Daniel Cella, age 92, passed away on November 4th. He was born on August 7, 1928, the son of Frank and Marie (Cappa) Cella in Hartford, Connecticut. He married his bride, Marlys Meyers, on July 8, 1950; they were married for 70 years. Dan was beloved by his family, his "summer family" at Shademoore Park and his work associates on the Cincinnati Police Force. Dan lived a full life, was well connected to his community and had lifelong friends. He belonged to the Mohawk Indians football team, the Little Social Club and the Cincinnati FOP. Dan was also on a bowling team for many years. He served in the U.S. Navy and and joined the Cincinnati Police Department in 1953. He began as a beat cop and was loved and respected by the people in the dangerous neighborhood to which he was assigned. Later he became a member of the vice squad; following that he worked on the document fraud squad until he retired. Dan loved football and baseball and was a faithful fan of the Bengals and the Reds. He is survived by his wife Marlys, his sister Rose Orth, his daughter Debbie (Gary) Parker, and his sons Frank Cella, Alan (Kim) Cella and Marty (Elaine) Cella. He is preceded in death by his son Danny Cella and his grandson Andrew Cella, as well as his brothers Joe Cella and Ray Cella and sister Lucille Wilson. Dan had 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He will be sorely missed. A private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family only due to Covid-19 restrictions will be held on November 23 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Fairfield, followed by a graveside service in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences can be made at www.hodappfuneralhome.com