Daniel D. Freeman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel D. Freeman

beloved son of the late William & Madeline June Freeman, loving brother of Yvonne Rummel, Crystal Arnett, Sue Fischer, Martin (Dawn) Freeman and the late Bill & Cecil Freeman, many nieces and nephews, longtime loving companion and friend of Robyn Heger, also many Carcinoid Cancer friends throughout the USA and other countries. Daniel grew up in Oakley. He worked for Western Union Telegraph Co., was a Queen City Metro driver, where he retired from. In his retirement he also worked for 11 years for Avis Budget Rental Car Co. Passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at age 70. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 3425 Harrison Ave. Funeral service Wednesday 11 AM at the funeral home. Due to COVID19 social distancing will be observed for both the visitation and service. www.vittstermeranderson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
3425 Harrison Ave
Cheviot, OH 45211
(513) 939-2273
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved