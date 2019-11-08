|
Daniel Henry Zieverink Sr.
Daniel Henry Zieverink Sr. lived 93 incredibly fulfilled years before he passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. He was born to M. Joseph and Estelle Zieverink, March 20, 1926, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from Greenhills High School in 1942. He went on to serve in the Navy in the Pacific on the USS Clarinton during World War II. After discharge from the Navy, Daniel received a B.S. from Xavier University in 1950. He married Mary Ellen Zieverink (Rossolet) on July 8, 1950. They raised four children together in Greenhills and West Chester, Ohio. Later residing in Arizona and Seattle.
He leaves as his legacy: Dennis Zieverink (Elena), Nancy Martin, Linda Hunter (Jeff), and Daniel Zieverink Jr (Jenine). Beloved Grandfather of twelve, he also leaves to cherish his memory nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Daniel was an admired brother to Joseph Zieverink who preceded him in death and to the late Mary Bahr.
Daniel was a collegiate football athlete. He was employed by General Electric, where he retired in 1986, as VP of Industrial Recreation. He was responsible for the creation and development of the General Electric Golf Course and Recreational Park in Springdale, Ohio. He was the most lively and humorous guy to everyone. He loved to laugh and have a great time. To those who knew him he was the ultimate toast giver, storyteller, and adventurer. Above all, Grandfather is the title he cherished most.
Visitation will be at 9:00 am Saturday, November 16 followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at the Community of the Good Shepherd, 8815 East Kemper Rd., Cincinnati. Reception will follow at the church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019