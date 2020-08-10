1/
Daniel Herman Wethington
Daniel Herman Wethington

Rosenberg, TX - Daniel Herman Wethington, 74, Rosenberg, TX. Born August 10, 1945, died July 22, 2020. Formally of St. Bernard, OH. Dan was extremely proud of his hometown and the Cincinnati Reds. He loved golf and his family. He is survived by his daughter Anna Wethington Peterek (Katy, TX), son Danny Wethington (Houston, TX), grandsons Kyle Peterek (Seattle, WA), Kevin Peterek (Houston, TX), sisters Margaret (Peggy) Wethington (Fairfield, OH),Mary Davis (Hamilton, OH), brother Robert (Marcia) Wethington (Park Hills, KY) and many nieces and nephews. The family will be grieving privately and no service will be held. If able please donate to a charity of your choice in Dan's name.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
