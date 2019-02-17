Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
White Oak Christian Church
3675 Blue Rock Rd.
Colerain Twp. - Daniel J. Hendricks, beloved husband for 47 years to Dorothy "Kathy" Hendricks (nee Stubbeman). Loving father of Shannon M. James. Grandfather of Kameron K. James. Dear brother of the late Dennis (Rosalee) Hendricks. Daniel passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 70. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (Feb 19) from 6-8pm. Funeral service will take place at White Oak Christian Church, 3675 Blue Rock Rd. on Wednesday (Feb 20) at 11am. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
