Daniel J. Huerkamp
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Susan (nee Hinnenkamp). Loving father of Chris (Katrina), Danny (Amy) and Mike (Samantha) Huerkamp. Dear grandfather of Lena, William and Nicholas; Cooper, and Gus; Louis and Hazel. Brother of Susan (John) Hepfinger, the late Ellen (Jon) Norden and Sarah (Brian) Troy. Dan loved his grandkids, sports, reading, cooking and his dog Fritz. Dan passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 69. Visitation at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine Street, St. Bernard, 45217 on Monday, February 24 from 9:30 AM until Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Donations may be made to Roger Bacon High School. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020