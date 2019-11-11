|
|
Daniel Kaake
White Oak - Daniel Kaake, beloved husband Diana Vaughan Kaake, loving father of Shelby (Colton Wilson) Mellinger, Jon Michael Klein and Chris Klein, dear son of Dorothy Kaake Niemer and the late Charles Kaake, brother of Barbara (Sima) Paunesku, Charles (Jo Lynn) Kaake, Douglas (Hope) Kaake and Randal (Cindy) Kaake. Passed away peacefully, Friday, November 8, 2019 at age 56. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker and Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11 AM to 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019