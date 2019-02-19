|
|
Daniel "Toby" Kaiser
Cincinnati - Beloved son of Dan and the late Claire Kaiser. Dear brother of Karen (Nello) Cernoia and the late Kathy (Harry) Bales. Toby worked at Twin Towers for 19 years and spent the last two years working at Sanctuary Pointe. Passed away February 16, 2019 at age 55. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224, Wednesday February 20 from 5 PM until time of blessing at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019