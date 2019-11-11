|
Daniel McManus
Loveland - Daniel Robert McManus. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" McManus. Loving father of Chris McManus and Melissa (Michael) McManus Ruchel. Proud grandfather of Taylor Elizabeth Ruchel, Michael Ryan Ruchel, Jr. and Madison Ruchel. Son of the late Robert J. and Ruth C. (nee Kessel) McManus. Dear brother of Carol McManus and David McManus. Passed away November 9, 2019 at the age of 71. Friends will be received, Friday, November 15 from 10-11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the S.P.C.A. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019