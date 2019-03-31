|
Daniel Ralph Dell
Cincinnati - Daniel Ralph Dell, 80, loving husband of Claire Dell for 56 years, died March 17, 2019 at his home. Beloved father of Doug (Jeanie), Beth Ward (Rick), Brian (Suzanne), and Laura (Jamie Kite). Cherished grandpa of Tessa and Abby Ward, Sam and Vivien Dell, and Indiana Kite. Dear brother of Ken Dell (deceased) and Judy Carley. Dan has donated his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. A memorial mass will take place at Annunciation Church, 3547 Clifton Ave, Saturday, April 6 at 5 pm, followed by a reception.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019