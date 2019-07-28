Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Comer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel S. Comer

Add a Memory
Daniel S. Comer Obituary
Daniel S. Comer

Glendale - Daniel S. Comer, preceded in death by Rita Rhee Comer (née Ramey). Beloved father of Eric Daniel Comer and Monique (Jeff) Riccobelli, Sheila (Daryl) Thiery, Michael (Carol) Comer, and Cynthia (John) Borum. Loving grandfather of Ethan and Lauren Riccobelli, Alex and Jordyn Thiery, Gracie, Garrett, Natalie Comer. Dear brother of the late Walter "Wally" Comer. Uncle of Darrell (Tina) Smith, Kelly (Margaret) Comer, and the late Susan Marie Bruce. Great-uncle to Kristina Gearhart, Jeffrey Bruce, Coy Comer, Alexandra, Nicholas, Logan, and Elizabeth Smith. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Jessie Comer. Dan passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at age 79. Visitation 5 - 8PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Funeral Service 11:00AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now