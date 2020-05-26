Daniel Schaefer
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Tina Schaefer (nee Scott). Loving father of Jennifer (Jason) Marshall, Jonathan (Sarah) Schaefer and Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Schaefer. Caring grandfather of 14. Survived by 4 brothers, 1 sister and many nieces and nephews. Dan passed away May 23, 2020. Age of 67. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made out to American Brain Tumor Association. Neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.