Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Daniel T. Hilvert

Daniel T. Hilvert Obituary
Daniel T. Hilvert

On December 30th, Dan was re-united with his recently departed wife and love of his life, Sue. Dan is survived by his two adoring sons Dan and Kevin, and loving brothers and sisters, Jim, Peg, Mary and Paul. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ray and Bill. Each of his son's marriages provided Dan with three beautiful grandchildren - Zack, Matthew and Allyson (Dan and Kay) and Kacey, Avery and Rylie (Kevin and Marisa). Dan was a proud graduate of Elder High School and Xavier University. Beyond being a devoted husband and beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Dan profoundly impacted a countless number of young men's lives as an educator at Elder, where he taught American History for nearly 50 years. For the advancement of medical knowledge and research, Dan's body has been donated to the UC College of Medicine. An open house to remember and celebrate Dan's incredible, impactful life will be held at the Jerome Schaeper Center on the campus of Elder High School on Saturday, January 25th. The family will receive guests from 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, can be made to the Dan and Sue Hilvert Scholarship Fund, Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. When arriving at the Schaeper Center, please use the Glenway Ave. entrance. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
