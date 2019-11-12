|
Daniel W. Norris
Daniel W. Norris, October 10, 2019, age 63. Survived by Sally Winston, his adored wife of 38 years, beloved children Kate, Jake and Joe (Molly Dalton), sisters Kathleen Norris, Jeanne Weinberg (Eric) and Christiane Monica (John); brothers Mike (Debbie), Richard W. II (Donna), Mark and Eric (Jody). Son of Richard W. and Jean Renaud Norris (deceased). Son in law of Lois Winston and Al Koehler. Also dear to a score of nieces, nephews, in laws and family members of the heart, his lifelong friend Joe Clear and his raucous and cherished crew from the Cincinnati Cycling Club. A graduate of St. X, Xavier University and UC Law, Dan was Principal of D.W. Norris Co. LPA with a specialty in Social Security and Veterans disability law. His volunteer commitments included Joseph House, Tender Mercies and Cincinnati Bar Association. His greatest pride however was in helping found and sustain Safe Haven Farm, an agrarian community for autistic adults. There will be a celebration of life Saturday November 16 at 12:30 at The Blue Note, 9660 Dry Fork Rd., Harrison, OH. Memorial gifts may be made to Safe Haven Farm, PO Box 633, Monroe, OH 45050.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019