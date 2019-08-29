|
Daniel Warth LeBlond died August 24, 2019 at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to the late Minor (nee' Morrow) LeBlond. He is survived by his son, Daniel, Jr. (Ellen) of Hernando, MS, and daughter, Meriwether (John) McClorey of Boyne City, MI, a daughter-in-law Sharon LeBlond of Cincinnati, OH, his sisters Anne Harding of Scotts Valley, CA, and Mimi Liggett of Raleigh, NC, and a brother, Charles (Barbara) LeBlond of Cincinnati, OH. Loving grandfather to Lawrence (Pauline) and Minor (Carolin) LeBlond, Christopher (Naomi) and Meriwether McClorey, Kathleen LeBlond (Alexander) Maddux and Elizabeth LeBlond. Great grandfather to Charlotte, Russell, and Alexander LeBlond and Thomas McClorey. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard E. and Mildred LeBlond of Cincinnati, OH, a son, Lewis LeBlond of Cincinnati, OH, and brother Richard E., Jr of San Francisco, CA.
After graduating Purdue University BSME and serving in the United States Army following World War II he began his career in 1949 with the R.K.LeBlond Machine Tool Company founded by his grandfather. As President and Chairman, he guided LeBlond through its acquisition by Makino Milling Machine Co., Tokyo, Japan and remained affiliated with the company for many years. Daniel enjoyed his career during a period that experienced great change within the manufacturing industry throughout the world.
He also served as a member, officer, and director of numerous civic and commercial boards of directors in support of the Greater Cincinnati community.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. LeBlond will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park, OH 45174. If desired, family requests memorial contributions be directed to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to the . Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019