Danielle M. Hunt
Cincinnati - March 17, 1980 - March 18, 2019
Danielle M. Hunt, age 39, of Cincinnati, Ohio died on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born on March 17, 1980 in Cincinnati.
A funeral service for Danielle will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, March 24 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Manchester Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019