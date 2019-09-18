Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Danielle Kopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danielle Marie Kopp

Add a Memory
Danielle Marie Kopp Obituary
Danielle Marie Kopp

Cheviot - - Danielle Marie Kopp (George Kopp), beloved husband of the late Estrella Acejas Kopp, loving father of Michelle (Todd) Moore, Glenn Kopp and the late Angelina Sandige, grandparent of Anthony, Krista, Michaela and Ryan, great grandparent of Noah, brother of Patricia (Donald) Harp, Robert (Donna) Kopp, Kathleen Kopp, Diane Kopp, Susan (Brian) Moon and the late Thomas (late Ann) Kopp. Retired electrician. US Navy Korean War Veteran. Life Member of AmVets Post 41, Life Member of American Legion Post 425 and member of the 40 & 8 Voiture 29. Member of Crossport. Amateur Radio Operator, call sign KD8YVG. Member of ARRL and American Legion Amateur Radio Club. His collection of call sign cards includes one from every state in the union and every continent on earth. Died, Monday, September 16, 2019, age 84. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Friday, 5 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10 AM, St Martin of Tours Church. Burial, with Military Honors will follow in New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place #400, Cincinnati (45202) or , 4050 Executive Park Dr #402, Cincinnati (45241). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danielle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now