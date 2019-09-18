|
Danielle Marie Kopp
Cheviot - - Danielle Marie Kopp (George Kopp), beloved husband of the late Estrella Acejas Kopp, loving father of Michelle (Todd) Moore, Glenn Kopp and the late Angelina Sandige, grandparent of Anthony, Krista, Michaela and Ryan, great grandparent of Noah, brother of Patricia (Donald) Harp, Robert (Donna) Kopp, Kathleen Kopp, Diane Kopp, Susan (Brian) Moon and the late Thomas (late Ann) Kopp. Retired electrician. US Navy Korean War Veteran. Life Member of AmVets Post 41, Life Member of American Legion Post 425 and member of the 40 & 8 Voiture 29. Member of Crossport. Amateur Radio Operator, call sign KD8YVG. Member of ARRL and American Legion Amateur Radio Club. His collection of call sign cards includes one from every state in the union and every continent on earth. Died, Monday, September 16, 2019, age 84. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Friday, 5 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10 AM, St Martin of Tours Church. Burial, with Military Honors will follow in New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Place #400, Cincinnati (45202) or , 4050 Executive Park Dr #402, Cincinnati (45241). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019