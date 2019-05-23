Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny "Dan" Gardner

Obituary Condolences

Danny "Dan" Gardner Obituary
Danny "Dan" Gardner

Mason - Beloved husband of Shirley Ann Gardner (nee Bertram) for 58 years. Loving father of Susan (Mike) Wolf and Shelly (Bob) Holt. Brother of Dave (Janet) Gardner and the late Lawrence "Sonny" Gardner and Janice Owens. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Dan was a proud Navy Veteran and served on the USS Hancock. He loved to play golf and make people laugh. Dan went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Entombment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or a .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now