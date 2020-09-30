Danny Montgomery
Green Township - Danny William Montgomery, went to be with the Lord Sept. 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving & caring wife of 47 years Debbie Montomery (Perry), devoted father of Kimberly Frey (Aaron) & Matthew Montgomery (Tara), loving grandfather of Christopher & Carter Frey; Brayden, Brooke & Blake Montgomery, beloved son of the late Mossie (nee Mosley) & James Buford Montgomery, dear brother of Jeanette Riley (Jaryl), Vernice Litkenhaus (Donald), the late Geraldine Kelly, Phillip Montgomery, Glenda Richmond (late Buck) & Norma Tucker (late Bill), also survived by many nieces & nephews. Danny served in the US Air Force & Army National Guard. Visitation Thur., Oct. 1, 6-8 PM where the funeral service will be held Fri., Oct. 2 at 11 AM at Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami Ave., Cleves. Interment with military honors will follow the funeral service at Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorials, if so desired, to the First Baptist Church of Cleves Parking Lot Fund, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com