Darlene Sheehan
Cincinnati - Darlene (Digman) Sheehan, age 83, passed away on July 25, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her daughters Jackie (Brad) Buckey of Bowerston, Ohio and Leslie (Karl) Roehrig of Cincinnati, Ohio, her grandchildren John Knight, Jessica (Shawn) McCullough, Linda Buckey, Erin, Connor, and Jakob Roehrig, step-grandsons Dustin and Tyler Harigle, and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Janice (Larry) Byron of Arizona, Denzil (Cindy) Digman of Florida, Judy (David) Earnsberger and Argyl Digman both of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas Sheehan and her step-daughter Toma Harigle. Darlene was born on July 15, 1937 in Calhoun County, West Virginia. Her family moved to Ohio when she was very young and she lived there the rest of her life. After high school, she studied to be an x-ray technician, of which she was very proud. She held various other jobs throughout her life, such as bookkeeping, catering, and retail. She enjoyed activities, such as candle making, flower arranging, painting/staining furniture, gardening, decorating, watching soap operas, solving word puzzles, and cooking and baking for her family. Her greatest joy was taking care of her grandchildren. Services will be held on September 9, 2020 at Noon at Gilligan Funeral Home 8225 Montgomery Rd. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to your favorite charity
. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com
.