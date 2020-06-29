Darrell Hayes
1938 - 2020
Darrell Hayes

Mason - Beloved husband of the late Sue Hayes (nee Monroe). Devoted father of David L. (the late Judy) Hayes, Gary B. (Sally) Hayes and Carol D. (Kevin Gunsch) Hayes. Loving grandfather of Sarah L. Hayes and Emily A. Hayes. Dear brother of Everett Hayes and the late Bertha Roberts. Darrell was always happy and fun loving, he enjoyed playing golf, the beach, traveling, and the Cincinnati Reds. Darrell had a 35-year career at G.E. as an engineer and manager. Departed on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd from 10 am until funeral service at 12 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thomas Center for Down Syndrome, 3333 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229 or CTRH, 1342 US Hwy 50, Milford, OH 45150. www.mrfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
