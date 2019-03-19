|
Darvin Rudd
Amelia - Darvin B. Rudd, 84, of Batavia Township, Ohio, passed away Saturday March 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 27, 1934 in Salyersville, Kentucky, the son of the late Dorsie and Lena (nee Adams) Rudd, and he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Lora Elaine (nee Hays) Rudd.He is the loving father of Shari Rudd-Atoyan, Karen (John) Murray, Carol (Michael) Salyers; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Darvin is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Sue Linkous.Darvin served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was then called back into active duty during the Cuban Missile Crises and was finally discharged in April of 1964. He was raised as a Master Mason in 1959 and was a proud member of Salyersville Lodge # 769, New Richmond Buckeye Lodge # 150, Valley of Cincinnati Accepted Scottish Rite, Withamsville Covert Chapter O.E.S., Amelia Chapter of the O.E.S. and a Kentucky Colonel. Darvin recently received his 60-year pin from Salyersville Lodge of Kentucky and the Grand Lodge of Ohio. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM Thursday March 21, 2019 at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 West Main Street, Amelia, Ohio 45102, with a Masonic service and Scottish Rite Ring service at 8:30 PM. Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday at the Funeral Home followed by interment at Pierce Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019