Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
2420 Drex Avenue
Norwood, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
2420 Drex Avenue
Norwood, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Nolte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Nolte


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
David A. Nolte Obituary
David A. Nolte

Norwood - Nolte, David A. of Norwood, OH, son of the late Kenneth and Marjorie Nolte, passed away Saturday, August 10, at the age of 58. Dave is survived by his five loving sisters: Judy DuMont (Mike), Debbie Brandstetter (Barry), Linda (Dave), Kathy (Doug) and Pam (Tom) Nolte; three nieces and one nephew: Sally, Katie (Rocky), Mike (Carrie), and Lori (Megan); and five great-nieces and great-nephews. Dave also leaves behind his friend and companion, Deb, and a host of relatives and friends. David was a devoted son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. He had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor, a warm smile, and a beautiful singing voice. Dave believed in showing kindness to others, doing the right thing always, and brought much joy and laughter to everyone he knew. To know David was to love David! Mass of Resurrection will be held Friday, August 16 at Holy Trinity Church, 2420 Drex Avenue, Norwood, at 11:00am, where friends may call from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery immediately following the Mass. The family requests no flowers be sent for the funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's memory to Holy Trinity Church or a charity that is important to you. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now