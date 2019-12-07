Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
West Chester, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
West Chester, OH
David A. Thomas

West Chester - KOREAN WAR VETERAN, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born in Ashland, KY to Dave and Linnie Thomas in 1931. Dave was the beloved husband of Carol A. Thomas (nee Riedel) for 61 years, devoted father of Bret D. Thomas, Malisa T. (Chris) Hartung, and Marlo M. (Brian) Metzinger, loving grandfather of Joshua, Megan, Samuel and Elizabeth Metzinger, dear brother of Wahnoka Schott, Jacqueline Moore, Lillian Jo Schroeder, and the late Jonas James Thomas, Charles Edward Thomas, and Helen Patricia Bastin. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5-7 PM and at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, OH 45069 on Wednesday, December 11 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment at West Chester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to K9Sforwarriors.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
