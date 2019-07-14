|
|
David Bertis
- - David Walter Bertis, 60, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Dave worked as an Operations Service Manager for Delta Airlines from 1985-2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Spokane, WA, and another in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Dave's name to Habitat for Humanity. For full obituary see www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 14, 2019