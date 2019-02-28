Services
Argo-Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
100 S Miami Ave
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 661-8990
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Argo-Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
100 S Miami Ave
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Argo-Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
100 S Miami Ave
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bernhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bruce Bernhardt

Obituary Condolences

David Bruce Bernhardt Obituary
David Bruce Bernhardt

North Bend - David Bruce Bernhardt devoted father of Misty Schreibeis and Shannon Dean Bernhardt (Nita), loving grandfather of Wyatt and Trent Schreibeis and Michael Dean and Travis Lee Bernhardt, dear brother of Sandra Bernhardt, Charles Denlinger, Pete Eduardo and Tina Gipson, also survived by many other family members and friends. February 24, 2019. Age 69 years. Visitation Saturday from 9-11 AM at Argo-Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 100 S. Miami Avenue, Cleves where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now