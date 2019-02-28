|
|
David Bruce Bernhardt
North Bend - David Bruce Bernhardt devoted father of Misty Schreibeis and Shannon Dean Bernhardt (Nita), loving grandfather of Wyatt and Trent Schreibeis and Michael Dean and Travis Lee Bernhardt, dear brother of Sandra Bernhardt, Charles Denlinger, Pete Eduardo and Tina Gipson, also survived by many other family members and friends. February 24, 2019. Age 69 years. Visitation Saturday from 9-11 AM at Argo-Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 100 S. Miami Avenue, Cleves where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019