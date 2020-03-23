|
David Charles Martini
David Charles Martini, age 82, of Shelton, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 among loved ones. He was the beloved husband of the late Eileen Dillon Martini, to whom he was married for 58 years. Born in Cincinnati, OH on December 18, 1937 he was the son of the late Lawrence and Ruth Bross Martini. He was a graduate of Mt. Healthy (OH) High School and Miami (OH) University. A proud U.S. Army veteran, David's professional career spanned over 40 years with IBM, Control Data, and Ceridian working in administrative and quality control management. He was an avid golfer and bowler and longtime member of the Tashua Knolls Men's Club, where he built many lasting friendships. He was a man of great faith and was a dedicated parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church since 1973. A longtime Nichols, CT resident, he was a friend to everyone and a great neighbor, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. David's greatest enjoyment was the time he spent with his family. He is survived by his loving children, Michael (Sharon) Martini of Nanuet, NY, Robert (Catherine) Martini of Trumbull, and Beth Martini (Kevin) Carney of Northport, NY, along with his cherished grandchildren, Catherine, David, Dylan, Sabrina, Erin, Matthew, Christopher, and Allison, and his brother, Lawrence (Margaret) Martini of Lexington, KY as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Abriola Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT and online condolences may be left by visiting www.abriola.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020