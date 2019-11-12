|
David D. Mumm
Lakeside Park, KY - David D. Mumm, 72, of Lakeside Park, KY passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a member of St. Mark United Church of Christ in Latonia, KY. David was a graduate of Holmes High School (class of 1965). He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky University with his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education. David was a lifelong educator, teaching at the Covington School District and coaching baseball at Holmes High School. He also taught and was involved in the baseball programs at Aiken, Hughes and LaSalle High Schools in Cincinnati, OH. David worked at Twin Oaks Golf Course for many years in many capacities. He was a dedicated contributor and supporter of UC Football and Basketball programs. David was a member of the Tom Ellis Athletics Foundation which was instrumental in forming and funding the Covington Schools Hall of Fame where he himself was recognized. His passions encompassed teaching, coaching and staying connected with his childhood friends, which included the Highland Motor's Gang. David was preceded in death by his parents: William and Thelma (Schaefer) Mumm and dear aunt: Ruth Mumm. He is survived by his cousins: Lynn Schaefer, Anna (J.J.) Painter, Sarah Painter and Christopher Welsh of Portland, Oregon and a legacy of friends that anyone would be proud to have. There will be a memorial service for all to attend. Memorial service information will be provided as soon as arrangements can be confirmed. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to The Mumm Family Holmes High School Scholarship Fund c/o Greater Cincinnati Foundation or Shriners Hospital/Burns Unit in Dayton, OH. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019