David E. Gerner
Ft. Mitchell - David E. Gerner, 59, of Ft Mitchell, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, KY. He was an Owner and Attorney with Gerner & Kearns Co., L.P.A.for 32 years. David was a leader in his practice areas of real estate, creditors' rights, probate and business law and was licensed in Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan. David was certified by the Ohio Bar Association as a Specialist in Residential, Business, Commercial and Industrial real estate law and received the highest ratings for both legal ability and ethical standards. He was counsel for many banks including US Bank, Key Bank and Huntington Bank and for numerous government agencies including Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, FDIC, SBA and USMS. He served Hamilton County as a Court Appointed Registered Land Examiner and was a frequent speaker, panelist, writer, mediator, arbitrator, consultant and expert witness on various real estate/title related cases and matters. He also was a real estate broker for RE/MAX. David was named 2017 CBA Real Property Law Practitioner of the Year. A 1983 graduate of Chase College of Law, David was well known and respected by his colleagues, and was known for promoting professionalism and integrity amongst his staff, attorneys and peers. A cause close to David's heart was helping the children of Guatemala improve their quality of life through the building of infrastructure and the reduction of poverty by supporting the ALDEA organization. David also supported local causes such as Children's Hospital, Home Ownership Center, Adopt-a-Class and Brighton Center. In his spare time, he was an avid tennis player and fan, and dog lover. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mary Catherine (nee Flynn) Gerner, his sister, Barbara Ann Kearns and his mother-in-law, Margaret (nee Moser) O'Connell. David is survived by his beloved wife, Maureen (nee O'Connell) Gerner, his devoted children, David Daniel Gerner, Maria Gerner and Carmen Rosa Gerner, his dear siblings, John (Kim) Gerner, Judy (Harry) Bricking, Cathy Flynn-Gerner, James (Audrea) Gerner and Anne Gerner, his father-in-law, James (Charlene) O'Connell,his sister-in-law, Eileen O'Connell, his brothers-in-law, Robert Kearns, Jim (April) O'Connell and Thomas (Keri) O'Connell and also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and work associates. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., on Friday (Oct. 11) from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Highway, Ft. Mitchell, on Saturday (Oct. 12) at 10:00 am with Rev. Jeff VonLehman officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Mary's Cemetery Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to ALDEA, Dept. 116234, P.O. Box 5211, Binghamton, NY 13902-5211, , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati OH 45227 or Villa Madonna Academy, 2500 Amsterdam Rd. Villa Hills, KY 41017. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019