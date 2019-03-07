Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Sparks Sr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
David E. Sparks Sr. Obituary
David E Sparks Sr

Delhi - David E Sparks, Sr, beloved husband for 59 years of Florence Childers Sparks, loving father of David (Sherry) Sparks Jr., Jeff (Lori) Sparks and Kim (Danny) Coyne, grandfather of 11, great grandfather of 15. Retired C & O / CSX Yard Conductor. Friend of many. Enemy of none. Died, Monday, March 4, 2019 age 81. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Sunday 1 PM to 4 PM. Funeral Service, Monday, 11 AM, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bridgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the . Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now