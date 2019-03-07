|
|
David E Sparks Sr
Delhi - David E Sparks, Sr, beloved husband for 59 years of Florence Childers Sparks, loving father of David (Sherry) Sparks Jr., Jeff (Lori) Sparks and Kim (Danny) Coyne, grandfather of 11, great grandfather of 15. Retired C & O / CSX Yard Conductor. Friend of many. Enemy of none. Died, Monday, March 4, 2019 age 81. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Sunday 1 PM to 4 PM. Funeral Service, Monday, 11 AM, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bridgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the . Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019