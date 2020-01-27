|
David F. LaTorre
Cincinnati - of Wyoming, Ohio died peacefully at The Alois Alzheimer Center in Greenhills, Ohio on January 25, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Carol LaTorre. Loving stepfather of Richard (Elizabeth) Isphording, Beth (Bob) Tuttle, Mike (Luzenda) Isphording all of Cincinnati, and David (Maureen) of Wheaton, Illinois. Cherished Step grandfather of Annie and Charlie Isphording, Luke and Peter Tuttle, Monica, Julia, Wade and Jack Isphording all of Cincinnati, and Emily, Margaret and William of Wheaton, Illinois. Dave was born in Berwick PA to Michael and Mary LaTorre. He was a devoted brother to the late Diane LaTorre of Middletown, MD. Dave earned a degree in architecture at the University of Cincinnati and truly loved his chosen profession. He served in the United States Air Force. Visitation from 6:00-8:000 PM on Wednesday, January 29 at the Christ the Savior - Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 4285 Ashland Avenue, Norwood, Ohio, 45212. Funeral Service on Thursday, January 30 at 9:30 AM at the church. Burial at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Christ the Savior-Holy Spirit Orthodox Church or Alois Alzheimer Center, 70 Damon Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45218. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020