Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Resources
More Obituaries for David Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Anderson

Add a Memory
David G. Anderson Obituary
David G. Anderson

Green Township - Beloved son of the late Carl and Eunice (Rigo) Anderson. Dear brother of Carol (Bob) Jordan, Trina (Jeff) Niemer and the late Laurie Anderson. Loving uncle of Paul (Soogyung) Jordan, Emily (Jared) Shears, Christian, Nathan and Erin Schapker. Great uncle of Logan and Connor Shears and Farah Jordon. Visitation Saturday, October 12 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066. Durham, N.C. 27715 or online at glioblastomafoundation.org or .

neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now