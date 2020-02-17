Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
4366 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Cemetery
4366 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Haarmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Haarmeyer

Add a Memory
David G. Haarmeyer Obituary
David G. Haarmeyer

Cheviot - Beloved husband of Mary Lee Haarmeyer (Nee Loch) for 58 years. Loving father Jerry (Gayle) Haarmeyer and Julie (David) Myers. Devoted grandfather of Bradly Haarmeyer (Lindsay Doll), Alex Haarmeyer, Rachael and Ryan Myers. Dear brother of Tom (Dot) Haarmeyer, Mike (Donna) Haarmeyer, the late Nancy Kramer and Roger Haarmeyer. Brother in law of Frank Kramer. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 81 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4390 Bridgetown Rd., on SATURDAY at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Elder High School Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati OH 45205 or to , Southern Ohio Chapter, 2300 Wall St., Suite H, Cincinnati, OH 45212. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -