David G. Hezlep

David G. Hezlep Obituary
David G. Hezlep

Cincinnati - David G. Hezlep beloved husband of Judith C. Hezlep (nee Flanagan) devoted father of Debra Olson, David (Jennifer) Hezlep, Michael (Lisa) Hezlep, and James Gearhart, also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Sept. 28, 2019. Age 87 years. Residence Withamsville. Memorial Visitation at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. Oct. 3, from 5-7 PM. Memorials to DAV Auxiliary or Mt. Washington Care Center.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019
