David Hardman
Springdale
David Michael, Beloved Husband of Dawn (nee' Morlan). Dear son of Charles M. and Mary "Tootie" Hardman. Loving father of Bowen Reed, Ava Maren and Chaylee Jean Hardman.. Dear brother of Kevin (Amy) Hardman, Karin (Mike Schuler) Hardman, John Hardman and Nevaeh Covalcine. Beloved Step Dad Philip Covalcine and Mother in Law Mary Lou Reeves. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. David passed away Tuesday, March 5rd, 2019 at age 43. Visitation from 9am to 10:45 am, March 9, 2019 with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00AM, at the Landmark Church, 1231-1600 Glendale Milford Rd Cincinnati, OH 45215.. David's family request that contributions be made to The Multiple Myeloma Foundation P.O.Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241. Online condolences may be made at www.schmidtdhonaukucnerfunerals.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019