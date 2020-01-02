Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Montgomery Community Church
Montgomery, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Montgomery Community Church
Montgomery, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David McPherson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David James McPherson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David James McPherson Obituary
David James McPherson

Madeira - Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Caldwell) for 43 years. Loving father of Megan (Mike) Miller, Kate (Ryan) Haas, and Sarah McPherson. Loving papa of Luke, Evan, and Isaac. Devoted son of Emma Jane (Brown) McPherson and was preceded in death by father Lloyd James. Brother to William (Dianne) and Mike (Lori). He was the proud graduate of South Central High School, Greenwich, Ohio, Bowling Green State University, and the University of Cincinnati Law School. David cherished vacations with his family. He was an avid amateur photographer. Over the last few years he used his legal and business experience to solve legal issues with many Christian companies. He volunteered his time mentoring young men, served on several foundations and boards as well as within his church. David was called home by God on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. He will be dearly missed. We will remember David in a celebration of life service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Montgomery Community Church in Montgomery Ohio. Family will be available from 10:00-11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RP Foundation 1202 Lexington Avenue, Box 112, New York, New York 10028 or polychondritis.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -