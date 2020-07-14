1/1
David L. Copelin
David L. Copelin

Marco Island, FL - David L. Copelin, a Cincinnati native, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home in Marco Island, Florida after a battle with cancer at the age of 65. David is survived by mother Kay Copelin French, Amy (Andrew) Lantz, Alex Copelin, Ben (Tori) Copelin, Kathi Copelin, Abbie Lantz, Jake Lantz, Charlie Lantz, Sammy Lantz, David J. Copelin, Luke Lantz, Bennett Lantz, Howard Copelin French and Gary Copelin. Pre deceased by his fathers Howard Copelin Sr. and Adrian J. French and brother Raymond Copelin Sr. David loved golf and was Executive Vice President of the World Senior Golf Federation, an international golf tournament for senior amateur golfers. He was heavily involved in community service in Cincinnati and in Marco Island, and an integral part of rebuilding Marco after hurricane Irma. In lieu of flowers donations to Neighborhood Health Clinic and Our Daily Bread. Please see springgrove.org for the donation links for each charity. Family & friends will come together to celebrate his life on Saturday, July 25. Visitation and Service will take place at Kenwood Baptist Church, 8341 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236 beginning at 10am until time of service at 11am followed by a lunch at Kenwood Country Club, 6501 Kenwood Road. Private burial will occur at a later date at Spring Grove Cemetery.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kenwood Baptist Churc
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Kenwood Baptist Church
