David L. Means
Cincinnati - David L. Born July 26, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH. Died peacefully on June 11, 2019 at the age of 71. Loving father of Carrie Rieder, Alecia Means, and Jennifer (Tony) Burkhart. Caring grandfather of Nick, Katelyn, and Lily. He is also survived by his mother, Angela Kropfeld; siblings Jan (Robert) Middendorf, Mary (William) Hodapp, and the late Steven (Kathyleen) Means; along with numerous relatives and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation or Vitas Community Connection. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45238, Friday, June 21, from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am. Radel Funeral Home serving the family 451-8800 or
www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 15, 2019