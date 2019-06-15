Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
3450 Lumardo Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
3450 Lumardo Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Means
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Means


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David L. Means Obituary
David L. Means

Cincinnati - David L. Born July 26, 1947 in Cincinnati, OH. Died peacefully on June 11, 2019 at the age of 71. Loving father of Carrie Rieder, Alecia Means, and Jennifer (Tony) Burkhart. Caring grandfather of Nick, Katelyn, and Lily. He is also survived by his mother, Angela Kropfeld; siblings Jan (Robert) Middendorf, Mary (William) Hodapp, and the late Steven (Kathyleen) Means; along with numerous relatives and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation or Vitas Community Connection. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45238, Friday, June 21, from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am. Radel Funeral Home serving the family 451-8800 or

www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now