|
|
David L. Rivers
Ross Twp. - Beloved husband of Emily (Haas) Rivers; loving father of Alec David Rivers and Corinne Leslie Rivers; dear brother of Maria Rivers; son-in-law of Carl Haas; also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Age 64. Passed away 5/31/2019. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, June 5, 2019; from 10AM until time of funeral service at 12 noon. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019