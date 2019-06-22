|
|
David Lewis Hart
Colerain Twp. - David Lewis Hart. Beloved husband of the late Betty Lou Sims Hart for 55 years. Devoted father of Phillip (Nancy) Sigrist, Carl (Jeanne) Sigrist, Lewis Hart, Jennifer Koch, the late Kim (the late Richard) Parsons, and the late Patricia Hart. David passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 77 yrs.Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23rd from 2 to 5 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 24th at 9:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. For full obituary & online condolences, see www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 22, 2019