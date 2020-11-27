David M. Douglas
Cincinnati - David MacArthur Douglas, age 78, transitioned peacefully on November 24, 2020, surrounded by family. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00 am with service at 11:00 am at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45223 followed by a burial service with military honors at Greenwood Cemetery located at 1602 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Sympathy may be expressed and additional information may be found at www.springgrove.org
