David M. Ledoux
West Chester - David joined his daughter, Lacey, in eternal life on November 5, 2019. He was born in Monmouth, New Jersey on December 2, 1962. Dave is survived by his mother Carolyn Ledoux, and his brothers Keith Ledoux of Morrow, Ohio, and Alan Ledoux of Mason, Ohio. Dave had struggled many years of his adult life with alcohol addiction and poor health. Through caring and dedicated friends and family he achieved a short life of sobriety and happiness before death. He gave back many hours to others struggling for the same sobriety goals. Dave loved physical fitness. He achieved an Associates Degree in Respiratory Care. He was a certified Master Trainer for the International Sport Science Association (ISSA). Please join our family for visitation on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM. Dr. Kevin Stainton will be sharing words to celebrate David's life at 2:00 PM. Memorial Donations may be directed to Greg's Place, 2685 Hamilton Richmond Rd., Hamilton Ohio 45013 or Special Olympics online at or any . To send a condolence, or to sign the online guestbook, visit Muellerfunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019