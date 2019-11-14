Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
David Ledoux
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ledoux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Ledoux


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
David M. Ledoux Obituary
David M. Ledoux

West Chester - David joined his daughter, Lacey, in eternal life on November 5, 2019. He was born in Monmouth, New Jersey on December 2, 1962. Dave is survived by his mother Carolyn Ledoux, and his brothers Keith Ledoux of Morrow, Ohio, and Alan Ledoux of Mason, Ohio. Dave had struggled many years of his adult life with alcohol addiction and poor health. Through caring and dedicated friends and family he achieved a short life of sobriety and happiness before death. He gave back many hours to others struggling for the same sobriety goals. Dave loved physical fitness. He achieved an Associates Degree in Respiratory Care. He was a certified Master Trainer for the International Sport Science Association (ISSA). Please join our family for visitation on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM. Dr. Kevin Stainton will be sharing words to celebrate David's life at 2:00 PM. Memorial Donations may be directed to Greg's Place, 2685 Hamilton Richmond Rd., Hamilton Ohio 45013 or Special Olympics online at or any . To send a condolence, or to sign the online guestbook, visit Muellerfunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -