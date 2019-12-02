Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
3172 South Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph New Cemetery
4500 Foley Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
David M. Tensing

David M. Tensing Obituary
David M. Tensing

Miami Township - David M. Tensing, Beloved husband of Diane Tensing (Nee Weibel) for 28 years. Loving father of Alexandria and Nicholas Tensing. Devoted son of David A. and the late Pat Tensing (Nee Pollman) and son-in-law of Frank and Mary Weibel (nee Dresmann). Dear brother of Shelley (Scott) Barsan. Brother-in-law of Chris (Stephanie) Weibel, Dan (Sue) Weibel and Susan (Tom) Frooman. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 58 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on FRIDAY at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Unbound, 1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103. www.unbound.org www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
