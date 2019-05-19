Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
David Mackey Miller Obituary
David Mackey Miller

Cincinnati - David Mackey Miller Beloved fiance of Sherry Lynn. Loving father of Clorisa Miller. Cherished son of the late William L. and Jeanette (Mackey) Miller. Dear brother of Kent Miller and Sandy Kerr. Passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 70. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service 1:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Memorial contributions may be given to Charlie's 3/4 House and Tri-County Center in place of flowers. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019
