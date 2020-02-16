|
David N. Newkirk
New Richmond - 79, passed away on February 14, 2020. David was born January 25, 1941, in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Samuel and Bessie Newkirk. Beloved father of April Davidson (Blake), Roxanne Linn (Jimmy), Deborah Fields (Tim), Davey Newkirk, Michelle Hurm (Oscar), Lynnette McGiffen, and Leslie Newkirk. Grandfather of Ricky and Mandy Taylor, Rachel Elam, Courtney Wilson, Joseph Newkirk, Samantha Hurm, and the late Timothy Newkirk and Michael Hurm. Great-grandfather of Little Rick, Cheyenne and Jason Johnson, Melody Calhoun, Brody David Newkirk, and Bryce Newkirk. Great-great-grandfather of Gracelynn Taylor. Brother of Donnie Newkirk, Judy Newkirk, and Ronda Cooper. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his siblings; Hildred Newkirk, Sam Newkirk, Clara Mae Koehler, Marlene Westgerdes, and James Newkirk. Funeral Services will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment to take place at Pierce Twp. Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020