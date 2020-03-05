|
David R. Motsinger
Cincinnati - David R. Motsinger, beloved husband of Maureen Motsinger (née Gatian) of 49 years. Loving father of Jonathan (Kathleen) Motsinger and Matthew (Clair) (Motsinger) Boyle. Cherished grandfather of Elsa, Danielle, Samuel, Michael, and Oscar. Dear brother of Connie (Michael) Crossley. Died Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020. Age 70. Visitation Thursday, March 12th from 6PM-8PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Funeral Service Friday, March 13th at 10AM at Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 West Fork Rd. (45247). Memorial contributions may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020